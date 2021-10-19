Alabama small business owner still without state tax refund months later
Alabama small business owner still without state tax refund months later
Jake Chapman - CBS 42
10/19/21
An Alabama man is still waiting for his state refund after filing online in March. Jerry Coley, who runs JC’s Vintage Cars, says his state refund is $6,100.
