Alabama to use $1.5M from opioid settlement on specialty courts
Alabama to use $1.5M from opioid settlement on specialty courts
WSFA Staff - WSFA on MSN.com
10/18/21
The first of several distributions has been made from Alabama’s opioid crisis settlement with drug maker McKinsey & Company, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.
Read Full Story on wsfa.com
