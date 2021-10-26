Alaska Air and ZeroAvia are developing a 500-mile range hydrogen-electric plane
Scooter Doll - Electrek
10/26/21
Alaska Airlines is collaborating with ZeroAvia to develop a hydrogen-electric powertrain that will be implemented on a 76 passenger plane.
