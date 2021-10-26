Alaska Air National Guard reports first incursion of Russian military planes since January
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Valerie Dailey Elected President Of Florida Thoroughbred Breeders’ And Owners’ Association
'Glace Bay has been challenged': Funeral held for teen girl who died in Cape Breton, N.S. house fire
N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Single-day high with 140 new cases, 4 deaths
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Valerie Dailey Elected President Of Florida Thoroughbred Breeders’ And Owners’ Association
High school football: Helmet stickers for area’s top performers in Week 9
Merkel: ‘very hard work’ ahead to achieve EU climate goals
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'Glace Bay has been challenged': Funeral held for teen girl who died in Cape Breton, N.S. house fire
N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Peace officers have more powers this weekend
'Run everywhere': Fledgling Maverick Party intends to up its game after poor results
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Alaska Air National Guard reports first incursion of Russian military planes since January
KUAC - Fairbanks - KTOO
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing identified the Russian aircraft on Oct. 21 when they entered international airspace off Alaska.
Read Full Story on ktoo.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lawmakers Push to Extend Deadline for Alaska Native Corporations to Spend COVID-19 Relief Funds
Siberia's permafrost melt is causing swamps, lakes, making land difficult to live on
CU Boulder nets $634M in annual research funding
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL