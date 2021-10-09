Alaska Senate Candidate Fined for Illegal Fishing
Alaska Senate Candidate Fined for Illegal Fishing
Front Page - Political Wire
10/9/21
Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka (R) has been cited and fined $270 for commercial fishing in a campaign ad without a commercial fishing crew license, the Anchorage Daily News reports.
Read Full Story on politicalwire.com
