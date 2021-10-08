Alleged fraudsters used letters from psychics containing magic talismans to bilk elderly out of millions
Alleged fraudsters used letters from psychics containing magic talismans to bilk elderly out of millions
Lukas I. Alpert - MarketWatch on MSN.com
10/8/21
Prosecutors shut down a French psychic mail fraud scheme that promised giant windfalls in exchange for an upfront fee.
