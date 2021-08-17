Alternate care site could be opening in Austin as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Nicole Kottmann and Andy Abeyta join The Desert Sun as features editor and photojournalist
Garth Brooks Cancels Remainder of Shows Due to COVID
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Garth Brooks Cancels Remainder of Shows Due to COVID
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perfectly Melt Cheese on Toast
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Man Accused of Using Blowtorch on Tot Boy’s Genitals Before Suffocating, Beating Him to Death Says He’s Innocent
Wyoming Man Accused of Killing 2-Year-Old-Boy After Burning His Genitals With a Butane Torch Pleads Not Guilty
Sister of Wyoming Marine killed in Kabul says Biden's apology looked 'fake and scripted'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Steam Locomotive Tour includes Jefferson City
Man Accused of Using Blowtorch on Tot Boy’s Genitals Before Suffocating, Beating Him to Death Says He’s Innocent
Family of fallen Marine Rylee McCollum receives police escort in Wyoming; donations for pregnant widow pour in
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Historic Steam Engine Rolls Through Midwest, Into Denver For Labor Day Weekend
Steam Locomotive Tour includes Jefferson City
Big crowd comes out to see The Big Boy
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Alternate care site could be opening in Austin as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Grace Reader - KXAN
8/17/21
Join the Community
shares
As hospitalizations continue to rise locally, and statewide, Dr. Desmar Walkes, the local health authority, says APH is preparing to open an alternate care site.
Read Full Story on kxan.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40 Years
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's Cutest Rescue Dog' Contest
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' in Response to Delta Variant
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL