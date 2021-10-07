Alumni and Faculty to Be Honored at 76th Annual Alumni Awards Celebration
Alumni and Faculty to Be Honored at 76th Annual Alumni Awards Celebration
Catherine Baltz - University of Arkansas
10/7/21
The Arkansas Alumni Association will host its 76th Alumni Awards Celebration at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Fayetteville Town Center.
