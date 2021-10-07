Amazon has secured $670 million in tax breaks this year, watchdog says
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Minnesota Game in Real Time; News & Analysis
Minnesota musician Gaelynn Lea tapped for Broadway production of 'Macbeth'
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Tonka Bay Marina Owner Gabriel Jabbour Receives First-of-its-Kind Research Partnership Award to Protect Minnesota's Lakes
Team-like: Hopeful Minnesota West women's golf program strives to compete with just two players
Minnesota Twins president Derek Falvey resisting rebuild after last-place finish: 'I'm not using that word'
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday, October 8th, 2021
Minnesota’s hospital capacity continues to tighten due to COVID-19
Minnesota long term care homes turn away new residents due to staffing shortages
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook remains sidelined by ankle injury
Pitlick all business as he returns home to Minnesota
Big Ten Breakdown: No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Minnesota lead deep Big Ten conference
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Haunted Ship creeps back into Duluth’s Harbor for the first time since 2017
A 'healing' work celebrating Dakota culture takes the place of 'Scaffold' in Minneapolis Sculpture Garden
Court news: Detroit Lakes man sentenced for 13th DWI
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Amazon has secured $670 million in tax breaks this year, watchdog says
Irina Irina - CBS News on MSN.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
It's the second-biggest year of tax breaks for the ecommerce giant, which has received at least $4 billion in subsidies since 2000.
Read Full Story on cbsnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Sue Grafton's alphabet novels headed to television
Roaming Charges: When the Inevitable Becomes the Criminal
Centric Financial Corporation Recognized as a 2021 Top Team in American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL