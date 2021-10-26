Amazon set to hire 250 workers for new Salt Lake City facility
Amazon set to hire 250 workers for new Salt Lake City facility
By The Salt Lake Tribune | Oct. 26, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - The Salt Lake Tribune
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
Amazon is opening a new fulfillment center in City at 6338 W. 700 North to prepare same-day orders and deliveries.
Read Full Story on sltrib.com
