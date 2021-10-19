Amber alert: Police searching for missing Chaparral boy
Amber alert: Police searching for missing Chaparral boy
Justin Garcia - Las Cruces Sun-News
10/19/21
In an amber alert, New Mexico State Police said that Izrael Martinez, 4, was taken by his non-custodial mother, 40-year-old Renee Garcia, on Oct. 19.
