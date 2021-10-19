American Repertory Ballet Blends Dance And High Fashion
American Repertory Ballet Blends Dance And High Fashion
Sarah Salvadore - Patch on MSN.com
10/19/21
American Repertory Ballet, located in Princeton, is collaborating with Mexican fashion brand Pineda Covalin for its upcoming program.
