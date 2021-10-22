Ames City Council 2021 election profile: Anita Rollins
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Liberty vs North Texas Football Live Stream: Watch Online
SADOW: Louisiana Local Governments Should Embrace Bid Competition
Kenny Wayne Shepard returns home for Shreveport benefit concert
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Meet the 2022 Children’s Miracle Network Child of the Year
Liberty vs North Texas Football Live Stream: Watch Online
Wonka: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Movie Starring Timothée Chalamet
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
San Diego Section puts on a show at Mt. SAC
Elbert Webster Price
Swarm draft LiAngelo Ball, four others in G League draft
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
San Diego Section puts on a show at Mt. SAC
Elbert Webster Price
Meet the 2022 Children’s Miracle Network Child of the Year
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
San Diego Section puts on a show at Mt. SAC
Elbert Webster Price
3 takeaways from LSU disaster at Ole Miss: The Tigers haven't quit, but it looks close
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ames City Council 2021 election profile: Anita Rollins
By Cody Neeper-Burris
[email protected]
- Iowa StateUniversity Daily
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Ames resident and former School Board Member Anita Rollins is running for the Ames City Council in Ward 3 unopposed.
Read Full Story on iowastatedaily.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Iowa State's Fourth Down Stop Squashes Oklahoma State's Undefeated Season
Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from OSU's loss at Iowa State
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State score: Cyclones upset previously unbeaten Cowboys, shaking up Big 12 race
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL