Anacostia Appoints Corporate, PHL Execs
.
Anacostia Appoints Corporate, PHL Execs
Marybeth Luczak - Railway Age
10/13/21
Anacostia Rail Holdings (ARH) has promoted Kimia Khatami to Corporate Senior Director of Business Development, and hired Diana Turubanova as Manager of Customer Service for its Pacific Harbor Line (PHL),
Read Full Story on railwayage.com
