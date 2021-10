Cincinnati (4-0) used the loud UC fans in attendance to help propel them to a 17-0 lead en route to a 24-13 win over No. 9/7 Notre Dame. More: Desmond Ridder shines as No. 7/8 Cincinnati defeats No. 9/7 Notre Dame 24-13 in South Bend UC handed the Irish (4-1) their first loss of the season and snapped their 26-game home winning streak.