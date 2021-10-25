Analyzing Titans' snap counts after Week 7 win over Chiefs
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Out of the Shadows: Christopher Steele defiant on dossier, says Trump still 'potential' threat
‘I’m not into golden showers’: Trump brought up the pee tape unprompted
Former Eagles OC Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After Reports He Used Racist, Homophobic Language In Emails
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
How To Up Your Gin & Tonic Game
Take Brownlow Medal voting away from the umpires
NFL Week 6 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Activist dad of school shooting victim joins anti-gun group
Where the Bears Match Up Best
A look back at Blue Monday through the prism of redemption
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
FBI names Brian Laundrie person of interest in murder of Gabby Petito during search update
Senate GOP again poised to block Democrats’ election bill
Rolovich lawyer calls coach’s firing ‘unjust and unlawful’
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
UCLA hosts No. 10 Oregon in Pac-12’s top game of the week
How To Up Your Gin & Tonic Game
Stephen Colbert Tells Rep. Adam Schiff What Russian Oligarch Revealed About Trump 'Pee Tape'
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Analyzing Titans' snap counts after Week 7 win over Chiefs
Mike Moraitis - USA Today
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
Greg Mabin surprisingly played every snap for the Titans on Sunday, while Breon Borders didn’t see the field at all.
Read Full Story on titanswire.usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Once again, there's plenty at stake for D-B, Hilltoppers
Chattanooga Public Library Receives $5,000 Award From Thompson Foundation
Middle Tennessee Groups Prepare For Afghan Refugee Arrivals
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL