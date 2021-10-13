Anchorage-Area Unemployment Rate Decreases: Latest Data
Anchorage-Area Unemployment Rate Decreases: Latest Data
Local Data - Patch
10/13/21
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate improved since July in the Anchorage area and continues to be lower than it was the beginning of the pand
Read Full Story on patch.com
