Anger, emotion spill over during 'historic' Salem-Keizer vote on equity resolution
Dianne Lugo, Statesman Journal - Statesman Journal on MSN.com
10/13/21
After long public comment and emotional discussion, the Salem-Keizer school board voted in favor of adopting equity and antiracism resolution.
