Anti-DeSantis PAC's new ad mocked as unintentionally helpful to Florida governor
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
One Butte man charged with 9th DUI; another pleads guilty to a 6th
NorthWestern Energy commemorates history of more than 100 years of hydro power in Montana with release of ‘Golden Kilowatts’
Dr. Shawna Yates receives statewide award
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Sun Run, energy expo return to Helena
Man sentenced for sexually exploiting children, including two Montana victims
Former Helenan gets 19 years in prison for sexually exploiting children
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Sun Run, energy expo return to Helena
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Anti-DeSantis PAC's new ad mocked as unintentionally helpful to Florida governor
David Rutz - Fox News
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
A left-wing PAC's new ad attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his coronavirus leadership was roasted Thursday as an unintentional ad for moving to his state.
Read Full Story on foxnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Florida State football report card: Evaluating the Seminoles' winless September
Man arrested 4 years after allegedly setting pregnant girlfriend on fire in Hialeah
Hialeah Man Wanted for Setting Pregnant Girlfriend on Fire in 2017 Arrested: Police
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL