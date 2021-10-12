Are Electric Cars Better for the Environment?
Are Electric Cars Better for the Environment?
Fred Meier - Cars.com
10/12/21
EVs are better for the environment than an average new gasoline vehicle no matter where you live in the U.S., according to a greenhouse gas emissions calculator created by the EPA.
