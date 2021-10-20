Are You Owed Money? San Diego County Seeks to Return $700,00+ in Refunds
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
2021 Meet the Press Film Festival Will be a Hybrid Event with In-Person Screenings in LA and Virtual Screenings Online
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Removed Robert E. Lee statue now stands at Texas golf course
Malik Fitts earns two-way deal with the Utah Jazz
REACH FALLS JUST SHORT: Lady Bruin spikers advance to regional final, fall to Norman North
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
PICS: Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber & more put on a stylish display at Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood event
Removed Robert E. Lee statue now stands at Texas golf course
REACH FALLS JUST SHORT: Lady Bruin spikers advance to regional final, fall to Norman North
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New dishes come to the United Center
2021 Meet the Press Film Festival Will be a Hybrid Event with In-Person Screenings in LA and Virtual Screenings Online
Southeast-Brewster-Area Unemployment Rate Decreases: Latest Data
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Are You Owed Money? San Diego County Seeks to Return $700,00+ in Refunds
City News Service - NBC 7 San Diego
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is doing all it can to reunite $713,585 in county refunds with its rightful owners, it announced Tuesday.
Read Full Story on nbcsandiego.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Big Fresno Fair Had Big Crowds and Food Sales, Despite Big Winds
This Southeastern State Is the Best Place to Start a Small Business
Subway Delivery Racing: Kevin Harvick Kansas Advance
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL