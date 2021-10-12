Area Notebook: Cards aim for state with No. 1 seed
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Area Notebook: Cards aim for state with No. 1 seed
Tom Elliott - West Central Tribune
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Willmar boys soccer is the favorite in Section 6AA. Willmar girls are the fourth seed. CMCS has the No. 2 seed in East Sub-Section 8A
Read Full Story on wctrib.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Moccasin maker Minnetonka has apologized for appropriating Native American culture
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Vikings Facing Another Must-Win on Sunday at Carolina
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL