Argument over Alabama loss to Texas A&M leads to fatal shooting
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Perry James Fezatte
‘We are devastated’: Lake County’s Great Lakes Naval Fire Department mourns sudden death of firefighter
Police officer who shot and killed Jacob Blake won’t be charged: U.S. federal prosecutors
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Perry James Fezatte
Kenosha man charged with seventh OWI after crash
Adding to turmoil, key Republican turns on Gableman in election review, says he shouldn't offer mayors immunity
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Police officer who shot and killed Jacob Blake won’t be charged: U.S. federal prosecutors
Use-of-force expert testifies Rittenhouse's decision to shoot were reasonable
UW-Parkside's FreshINK series returns with 'The Tourists'
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Argument over Alabama loss to Texas A&M leads to fatal shooting
Associated Press - Fox News
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
An argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to a deadly shooting at an Alabama home, police said.
Read Full Story on foxnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
What does the Dallas Cowboys star mean and why are they considered America's Team?
10 Things in Politics: Texas amps up vaccine fight
Man Confronts Greg Abbott Outside Restaurant Over Texas Abortion Law
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL