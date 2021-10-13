Arizona Cardinals place TE Williams on injured list, shore up roster with several signings
Arizona Cardinals place TE Williams on injured list, shore up roster with several signings
Dana Scott, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/13/21
shares
The Arizona Cardinals announced a series of roster moves Wednesday, including placing tight end Maxx Williams on the injured list.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
