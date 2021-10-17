Arizona Cardinals TE Darrell Daniels questionable to return vs. Browns
Arizona Cardinals TE Darrell Daniels questionable to return vs. Browns
Arizona Sports - Arizona Sports
10/17/21
Already down starting tight end Maxx Williams, the Cardinals lost replacement Darrell Daniels to a hamstring injury against the Browns.
Read Full Story on arizonasports.com
Week 6 instant reaction: Cleveland Browns routed at home by Arizona
Arizona Cardinals start fast without Kingsbury before Browns' Hail Mary
Arizona 37, Cleveland 14
