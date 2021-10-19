Arizona in critical need of blood donors
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DC Comics changes Superman’s motto, replaces ‘the American way’
Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge
West Virginia vs. Baylor live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college football
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Annapolis couple's alleged espionage leaves many questions
West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers improve; survivor shares chilling story of near-death
ICYMI: MSS on what to know as lawmakers redraw WV’s political maps
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
'A tough pill to swallow': Virginia Tech offense scrambling to regain confidence
Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia fall below 9,000 in latest report
The Invited Readers of Ultimate Adventure 2021
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
West Virginia Education Association sues Putnam County BOE over COVID-19 policy
Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia fall below 9,000 in latest report
West Virginia reports 8,535 active COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths on Tuesday
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Gold-Blue Debut Review
Gordon Gee delivers WVU State of the University address
WVU rifle holds at No. 2 in national poll
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Arizona in critical need of blood donors
Associated Press - KPNX
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Vitalant is looking for at least 1,000 donors who can replenish Arizona's dwindling supply of available blood.
Read Full Story on 12news.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Driving While Brown' and Arizona's 'Latino resistance'
Meanwhile in Arizona: Nootbaar, Thompson off to assertive debuts in prospect-rich Fall League
Arizona AG Mark Brnovich said, 'Americans do not abandon their religious liberties at the door of their workplace'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL