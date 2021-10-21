Arizona reports 2,495 new COVID-19 cases, 49 more deaths Thursday
Arizona reports 2,495 new COVID-19 cases, 49 more deaths Thursday
KTAR.com - KTAR News
10/21/21
Arizona health officials on Thursday reported 2,495 new COVID-19 cases and 49 additional deaths from the disease.
Read Full Story on ktar.com
