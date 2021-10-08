Arizona Republicans tell Congress: Biden's victory was "free, fair and accurate"
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
"Side by Side with Nido Qubein" premiers on PBS NC
S.C. man arrested in Wilmington sting pleads guilty to prostituting 18-year-old victim
Jeezy, Gucci, 2 Chainz and more kick off Legendz of the Streetz tour in ATL
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Beats' picks: Will Duke football or Georgia Tech win this battle of the Coastal?
Three bold predictions for Florida State at North Carolina
Diaper Bank of NC pleading for help amid national diaper shortage
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Remains of World War II soldier killed in action returned home to North Carolina
New fencing academy in Greensboro growing interest in the sport
Home Trends & Design To Have a New and Old Home In High Point
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
North Carolina lawmakers call for lieutenant governor’s resignation after video surfaces of him calling homosexuality ‘filth’
Sports fans, a $1 subscription will take you from football season through March Madness
Florida State vs. North Carolina: How to watch, stream, listen
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Beats' picks: Will Duke football or Georgia Tech win this battle of the Coastal?
Remains of World War II soldier killed in action returned home to North Carolina
NCWRC kickstarts wildlife photo competition
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Arizona Republicans tell Congress: Biden's victory was "free, fair and accurate"
Alex Henderson - Salon
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
Three Arizona Republicans testified before the House Oversight Committee on October 7, reiterating a Biden win
Read Full Story on alternet.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Skydive Arizona hosting national championships
Arizona's 'EV friendliness' puts it in middle tier of states
Arizona State runs over Stanford, 28-10
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL