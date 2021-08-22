Arizona Wildcats' QB decision imminent, and Gunner Cruz appears to be the favorite
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'South Park' Creators Reach Agreement in Purchase of Casa Bonita
The Denver Film Festival Returns With In-Person Event for 2021!
Fiddler's Green Reveals 2021 Concert Lineup
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a Look!
A History Lesson on the Piper Inn, One of Aurora's Most Iconic Eateries
Denver's 3rd Annual BBQ Festival Promises Beer, Bands, and Plenty of Barbecue
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Black Forest, Colorado—One of the World's Most Haunted Places
A History Lesson on the Piper Inn, One of Aurora's Most Iconic Eateries
America Continues to Face RV Shortage
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Farmers' Almanac Predicts a Chilly, Snowy Winter for Colorado!
The 411 on All Colorado Wildfires
Thousands of Tarantulas Crawling Across Colorado for Mating Season
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Calling All Gear Heads! The Denver Auto Show Races Into Elitch Gardens This Week!
Denver’s 13th Floor Haunted House Is Ready to Scare You
The Ultimate List of Corn Mazes in Colorado
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Arizona Wildcats' QB decision imminent, and Gunner Cruz appears to be the favorite
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star - Daily Journal
8/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Cruz seems to have the edge over Will Plummer for the starting job; UA coach Jedd Fisch is expected to make an official announcement Monday.
Read Full Story on tucson.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
71 Arizona nonprofits receive grants totaling $123M, trustees announce
Massachusetts Pirates win United Bowl in OT vs. Arizona Rattlers, winning IFL championship in 1st season with league
Arizona high school Super 10 football rankings through Sept. 12
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL