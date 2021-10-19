Arizona's latest abortion law could increase maternal mortality and child abuse
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
San Antonio doctor breaks down new COVID-19 variants, like mu and delta-plus
All you need to know about San Antonio's upcoming Texas Biennial art shows
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Banda MS, Kevin Costner and Modern West and more
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
This San Antonio Spurs preseason stat is very encouraging
Outspoken against his own party, Republican state Rep. from San Antonio will not seek reelection
Cox Media Group San Antonio Scores a “Ratings Royal Flush”
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
'I've had an incredible time': San Antonio contestant eliminated from 'The Voice'
San Antonio's UT and A&M freshmen break records; Texas college enrollment trends vary
Austin group under contract to buy San Antonio Express-News building
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Redistricting sets up major political battle for the heart of San Antonio
What new congressional districts mean for San Antonio voters
Google rolls out 2 Gig fiber broadband in San Antonio
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
7 outdoor places to escape this fall in San Antonio
Redistricting sets up major political battle for the heart of San Antonio
Lena Louise Dunagan Cecil
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Arizona's latest abortion law could increase maternal mortality and child abuse
Asha Ramakumar and Nina Patel, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Research shows that restrictive abortion laws can discourage people from seeking health care, producing negative consequences for women and children.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Driving While Brown' and Arizona's 'Latino resistance'
Meanwhile in Arizona: Nootbaar, Thompson off to assertive debuts in prospect-rich Fall League
Arizona AG Mark Brnovich said, 'Americans do not abandon their religious liberties at the door of their workplace'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL