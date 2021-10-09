Arkansas boy becomes finalist in USA Mullet Championship, hopes to donate winnings
Arkansas boy becomes finalist in USA Mullet Championship, hopes to donate winnings
10/9/21
Sixth-grader, Allan Baltz was named a finalist in the USA Mullet Championship. Baltz has pledged to donate the prize money to foster care if he wins.
