Army veteran convicted for planning to bomb California white supremacist rally
Army veteran convicted for planning to bomb California white supremacist rally
KATE FELDMAN - New York Daily News on MSN.com
8/12/21
An Army veteran who spoke of America needing “another Vegas event” and planned to bomb a white supremacist rally in 2019 was convicted Wednesday.
Read Full Story on nydailynews.com
