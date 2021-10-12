Arsenic Spurs Recall Of Baby Cereal Sold At Lakewood Walmart
Arsenic Spurs Recall Of Baby Cereal Sold At Lakewood Walmart
Nikki Gaskins - Patch
10/12/21
Trace amounts of naturally occurring arsenic were found in Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold at Walmart in Lakewood.
Read Full Story on patch.com
