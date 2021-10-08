As one group of transit workers avoid a strike, others head toward one
As one group of transit workers avoid a strike, others head toward one
Douglas Phinney - VTDigger
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
Drivers who cover Chittenden County have reached a potential contract agreement, but their rural counterparts have voted to authorize a strike.
Read Full Story on vtdigger.org
