'Assuming we're going to see the worst' – NC sheriff says about missing woman who worked in Fayetteville
'Assuming we're going to see the worst' – NC sheriff says about missing woman who worked in Fayetteville
Rodney Overton - CBS17 Raleigh
10/18/21
Major searches were underway Monday. A sex offender was arrested last week while driving the Jeep that belongs to Jessica Lawrence, 42.
