At least 7 arrested after massive drug raid at South Fulton restaurant
At least 7 arrested after massive drug raid at South Fulton restaurant
WSBTV.com News Staff - WSB-TV on MSN.com
10/8/21
At least seven people have been arrested and more could soon follow after a massive drug raid at a restaurant in the city of South Fulton.
