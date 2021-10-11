Athens police chief fired, city names interim successor
Athens police chief fired, city names interim successor
Gregory Raucoules - WATE 6 On Your Side
10/11/21
The City of Athens, Tennessee fired its police chief on Friday after he declined to resign from his position. No reason has been provided for the termination.
Read Full Story on wate.com
