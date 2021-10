Atlanta Braves win on a walk-off hit in the 9th inning for the 2nd night in a row to lead the NLCS 2-0 over the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove, giving them a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a 2-0 National League Championship Series lead.