Attorney: Evansville family received COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Seth Austin - WTVW
10/11/21
An Evansville family is seeking legal help after their attorney says they received COVID-19 vaccinations instead of flu shots last week.
Read Full Story on tristatehomepage.com
