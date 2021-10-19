Auburn public safety unions push for COVID-19 hazard pay
Auburn public safety unions push for COVID-19 hazard pay
Madeleine LaPlante-Dube - Sun Journal
10/19/21
A police union representative told councilors Monday that its most recent request had been ignored, while other municipalities had offered hazard pay using COVID-19 relief funds.
Read Full Story on sunjournal.com
