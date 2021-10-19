Auditor's office: 2022 Delaware County budget numbers will work for planned raises
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Youngstown State freshman QB among FCS Week 6 award winners
South Dakota's colleges face a reckoning with Regents, Pierre over diversity, cost-cutting measures
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
South Dakota State football rebounds to pull away from Western Illinois, 41-17
Natural gas price spikes won’t directly impact Pierre or Fort Pierre city utility prices
SD Schools Recognized As 2021 National ESEA Distinguished Schools
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Child Support Commission to hold Rapid City meeting, hearing
US extends military support to Georgia for 6 years
Burundi starts COVID jabs; just North Korea, Eritrea remain
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
SD State Historical Society Rediscovering The Writings Of Laura Ingalls Wilder
Natural gas price spikes won’t directly impact Pierre or Fort Pierre city utility prices
SOUTH DAKOTA READY TO “ROLL OUT THE ORANGE CARPET”
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Auditor's office: 2022 Delaware County budget numbers will work for planned raises
David Penticuff, The Star Press - The Star Press (Muncie) on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
The Delaware County Council heard Monday that the current version of a 2022 budget developed over several weeks will work with forecasted revenue.
Read Full Story on thestarpress.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
GOP Delaware County Council candidates decry possible take over of local health inspections
Delaware County names new veterans services officer
Visual arts and writing fellows begin work at Fine Arts Work Center
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL