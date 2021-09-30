Augusta task force looks to change strategies, increase housing for city's unsheltered
Augusta task force looks to change strategies, increase housing for city's unsheltered
Susan McCord, The Augusta Chronicle - The Augusta Chronicle
9/30/21
Augusta’s new homelessness task force is looking to develop the city’s first comprehensive, top-down approach to homelessness in 20 years.
