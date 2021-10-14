Aurora panel endorses workforce housing in two old school buildings
Aurora panel endorses workforce housing in two old school buildings
Steve Lord - Chicago Tribune
10/14/21
Plans to convert two historic Aurora schools into buildings featuring apartments have moved to the full City Council.
Read Full Story on chicagotribune.com
