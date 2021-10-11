Aurora State Senator Helped Propel Bill Banning Puppy Mill Sales
Aurora State Senator Helped Propel Bill Banning Puppy Mill Sales
Emily Rosca - Patch on MSN.com
10/11/21
"I see this as a win for animals and their families," Senator Linda Holmes said in a statement about the new puppy mill bill.
Read Full Story on patch.com
