Austin Police changing call routing, response for non-emergency calls starting Oct. 1
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
California grassroots group launches ads to back West Virginians in opposing Manchin's amnesty actions
What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Fantasy Island’ on Fox; California Governor Recall KTLA, Spectrum News 1
How to get live coverage of the 2021 California recall election
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Lauren Cho: Everything we know about woman who went missing in California desert
California Supreme Court Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar leaving to head think tank
California enacts two laws to slice through local zoning rules
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
California plans dramatic push on COVID-19 booster shots, vaccinations
California woman suing to force hospital to give intubated husband ivermectin
California considering COVID vaccine mandate for eligible students, top official says
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
California official: Vaccine mandates for students 12 and older under consideration
Lauren Cho: Everything we know about woman who went missing in California desert
Climate change fuels California emphasis on preventing fires
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Lauren Cho: Everything we know about woman who went missing in California desert
The 40 best California experiences: Fall edition
Column: The system is the real winner of California recall election
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Austin Police changing call routing, response for non-emergency calls starting Oct. 1
KXAN Staff - KXAN
9/23/21
Join the Community
shares
The Austin Police Department will more carefully be looking at how it responds to non-emergency calls come Oct. 1 and who it designates to send to a report.
Read Full Story on kxan.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Toll Brothers (TOL) Down 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
Make the Most of Soaring Natural Gas Prices with These 5 Plays
Premier Refrigerated Warehouse joins RLS warehouse partner network
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL