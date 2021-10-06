Averitt Express announces further expansion efforts in Texas
Averitt Express announces further expansion efforts in Texas
Averitt Express said it has taken steps to expand its Amarillo, Texas-based operations, in opening up 25,000 square-feet of distribution and fulfillment space.
