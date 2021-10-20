Baby's Death At Joliet Motel: Murder Defendant Gets Trial Date
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Kansas City 31, Washington 13
A federal investigation begins for former Kansas City detective accused of exploiting women
Is Iowa State the favorite against Kansas State? Remember, weird things happen in this game
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Looking at whether KCPS could close schools as part of 'Blueprint 2030' plan
Salinans set to vote on ordinance limiting City Commission's power in November
Hopped Up: Brewing Beer with Fresh Hops from Kansas
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Anthony Alfredo: ‘I still love Kansas Speedway’ despite nasty 2020 wreck
Superintendent discusses closing and consolidation of Kansas City Public Schools
Here’s why Kansas Speedway remains a favorite track for William Byron
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
New nonprofit group in Kansas City seeks to address violence in the city
Kansas City suburb bans LGBTQ conversion therapy
Ortbals: St. Louis, take a page from Kansas to fund new convention center
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Baxter Springs resident helps restore a piece of Southeast Kansas history
Kansas Bowhunter and Outfitter Takes a Giant 200-Inch Buck Buck
Overland Park’s David Dastmalchian is savoring the fruits of his twister labor
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Baby's Death At Joliet Motel: Murder Defendant Gets Trial Date
John Ferak - Patch on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Shanquilla Garvey, who lived at Joliet's Bel-Air Motel on Plainfield Road, has remained in Will County's Jail since Dec. 20, 2017.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
No Sean Clifford? Quarterback battle brewing at Penn State before Illinois
Kofi Cockburn's return fuels expectations for Illinois
Illinois governor eyes lifting 'certain mask mandates' before holidays
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL