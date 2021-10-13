Bangor homeless shelter plans to expand beds as hotel housing prepares to close
Bangor homeless shelter plans to expand beds as hotel housing prepares to close
David Marino Jr. - Bangor Daily News
10/13/21
City officials hope that the expanded capacity could help prevent new encampments when the Ramada Inn shelter on Odlin Road runs out of funding in December.
Read Full Story on bangordailynews.com
