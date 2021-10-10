Baraboo's Caroline Lewison looking to make most of first state golf appearance
Baraboo's Caroline Lewison looking to make most of first state golf appearance
BROCK FRITZ - WiscNews
10/10/21
The Thunderbirds senior is gearing up for her final tournament, on which she didn't expect to qualify for as the program's third-ever state qualifier.
