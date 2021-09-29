Barry K. Eberg
Barry K. Eberg
Daily Journal - Daily Journal
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
BARGERSVILLE Barry K. Eberg 55 of Bargersville, IN passed away Tuesday September 28, 2021. He was born January 3, 1966 at St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove, IN to Harry Richard
Read Full Story on dailyjournal.net
